With the coronavirus, particularly the Delta variant, making a comeback, Butts County Deputy Manager Michael Brewer has re-started his weekly reports, which he had ended in June. Following is his report for Monday, Aug. 16:
It has been 520 days since the pandemic officially began in Georgia. It has been one week since the last report was issued.
This week, Georgia had 32,851 new cases of COVID or around 5,000 more cases than last week. Tomorrow, Georgia will go over one million cases total. These numbers are not improving as the surge continues to escalate.
Locally, our numbers went down a bit, which is good, but it isn’t a significant decrease. Another area of improvement is that we increased our percentages of fully and partially vaccinated by 1% each. 100 more people became fully vaccinated this week and 286 more people got their first shot this week. This is progress but we need to boost this up higher.
We are going to be doing a series of paid radio advertisements, about 20-30 seconds in length to promote shots in arms. Many of you will be asked to participate in this and can come by my office to record the spot if you are willing.
