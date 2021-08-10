With the coronavirus, particularly the Delta variant, making a comeback, Butts County Deputy Manager Michael Brewer has re-started his weekly reports, which he had ended in June. Following is his report for Monday, Aug. 9:
It has been 513 days since the pandemic officially began in Georgia. As of Aug. 9, we have officially gone over the mark of where 10% or higher of our population has had a confirmed case of the virus. We are also the first county in our region to surpass the 10% infection rate.
This week, Georgia had 27,332 new cases of COVID. To put this week’s numbers in perspective, this is nearly double what Georgia had the previous week, and it is a higher number than the total number of cases in Georgia over the previous 7 weeks before that. In other words, we are definitely seeing a rapid escalation in the number of new cases. Today they reported 10,006 new cases, the highest day since January 8, 2021.
Locally, our own county cases more than doubled, from 34 last week to 72 this week. Also in Butts County, we again have only 26% of the population fully vaccinated, which is the same percentage as last week and the week before. Only 72 people completed the vaccination series this week so the needle did not move out of the 26% range. It is hopeful however that this is improving as 236 more people received their first shots this week, which may be reflective of reports that vaccinations are beginning to rise again as the Delta variant is significantly infecting those who have not had any vaccine at all.
Currently, only Pike County has a lower percentage of vaccinated population in the region. By comparison, Monroe County, which is similar in size to our county, has had 35% fully vaccinated.
We have had several meetings with representatives of public health, the chamber and other local governments to work on a plan to increase our vaccination output. One of the biggest problems we have encountered is misinformation being received and disseminated by social media and word of mouth, which makes people more resistant towards getting the vaccine. Once a plan is put into place, it will take all of us pulling together to improve our numbers and increase the number of vaccinated people, which is really the best hope for slowing down and ultimately containing this virus.
