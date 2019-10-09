During the 2019 Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot campaign, the members of the Butts County Fire Department took to the streets and continued a 65-year tradition.
“The firefighters of Butts County Fire Department have gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said Bridgett Monroe, executive director. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Butts County community who have helped to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases."
Funds raised through Butts County Fire Department’s Fill the Boot event help MDA save lives and lift those up in need by providing the MDA with resources to advance its mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community, Monroe said. Contributions have helped fund research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at Emory University and Scottish Rite Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta.
They also help send more than 100 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Twin Lakes in Rutledge, Ga. — all at no cost to their families, Monroe said.
Today the firefighters and MDA partnership is finding new ways to save lives by working to expand newborn screenings in the U.S. with Pompe disease or Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), so that they can be immediately eligible for lifesaving and life changing therapies, Monroe said.
