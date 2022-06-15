The Butts County Fire Department wants everyone to stay safe in this summer heat!
If you are able to stay inside today, do so. If you are not then here is some information you should know:
Heat Exhaustion
Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes.
The signs of heat exhaustion include:
* a headache
* dizziness and confusion
* loss of appetite and feeling sick
* excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin
* cramps in the arms, legs and stomach
* fast breathing or pulse
* a high temperature of 38C or above
* being very thirsty
The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy.
If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, they need to be cooled down.
If someone has heat exhaustion, follow these 4 steps:
1. Move them to a cool place.
2. Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly.
3. Get them to drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks are okay.
4. Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs around the armpits or neck are good, too.
Stay with them until they're better. They should start to cool down and feel better within 30 minutes.
Heat Stroke
If you or someone else have any signs of heat stroke call 911 immediately.
Signs of heat stroke:
* feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water
* not sweating even while feeling too hot
* a high temperature of 104F or above
* fast breathing or shortness of breath
* feeling confused
* a seizure
* loss of consciousness
* not responsive
Heat stroke can be very serious if not treated quickly.
* Put the person in the recovery position if they lose consciousness while you're waiting for help.
* Keep an eye on children, the elderly and people with long-term health conditions (like diabetes or heart problems) because they're more at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Prevention
There's a high risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke during hot weather or exercise.
To help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke:
* drink plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising
* take cool baths or showers
* wear light-colored, loose clothing
* sprinkle water over skin or clothes
* avoid the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
* avoid excess alcohol
* avoid extreme exercise
This will also prevent dehydration.
