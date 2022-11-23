CAFR Award.jpg

The Butts County Finance Department was honored by the Board of Commissioners on Nov. 14 for achieving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the second consecutive year. Left to right are commissioners Ken Rivers and Russ Crumbley, Chief Financial Officer Rhonda Blissitt, Procurement Officer Tina Lunsford, staff accountant Ella Granting, HR/finance clerk Lydia Frisbie, commission Chair Joe Brown, and Commissioner Keith Douglas. Commissioner Robert Henderson was absent.

 Photo by Larry Stanford

JACKSON — For the second consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded Butts County the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR). The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and management.

The GFOA established the CAFR in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles in the preparation of annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

Recommended for you

Tags