JACKSON — For the second consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded Butts County the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR). The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and management.
The GFOA established the CAFR in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles in the preparation of annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.
Butts County Chief Financial Officer Rhonda Blissit and her staff prepared and submitted all of the required criteria.
“There is a considerable amount of research, compilation and related work beyond just the numbers that goes into the financial report,” County Manager Brad Johnson told the Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 14 meeting. “Information related to organizational structure, economic development, growth and much more is discussed in detail with the submitted report, which is then reviewed and judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program. This includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users to read the report.
“The award clearly demonstrates the desire of the county to be fully transparent with its financial management strategies, reporting and operations,” continued Johnson. “The Finance Department has worked tirelessly to monitor revenues and finances, implement stronger financial controls and made a commitment to these principals. These strategies are one of the main reasons that the Butts County government is in such superb financial shape. Achieving this designation will ensure that the county has access to higher bond ratings, which in turn decreases the costs of bonding monies when needed.”
The Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finances by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.