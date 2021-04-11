Butts County Ferst Readers is looking for a few (50) good men, women, companies, and/or organizations willing to sponsor 10 children for a year for $360. Each child from birth to age 5 will receive a bookstore-quality, age-appropriate book and resources mailed to them at home each month at no cost until their 5th birthday.
Ferst Readers was founded in 1999 to address the growing problem of children, many from low-income families or communities, entering kindergarten without basic early literacy skills and school readiness, a preventable problem that has far-reaching impacts throughout students' lives.
The recipe for early school success is simple: start school with strong literacy skills. Ferst Readers' recipe for encouraging early literacy development is even simpler: Ensure children have developmentally-appropriate books in their home and provide parents with resources that support them in their role as their child's first teacher.
One hundred percent of the cost of the Ferst Readers program is raised in each community through donations from individuals, corporate sponsorships, and foundation grants. The cost for providing one book a month for one child for a year is $36.
While donations for individual children are always encouraged and welcomed, Butts County Ferst Readers would like to find 50 individuals, companies or organizations willing to become one of the Ferst Fifty. This is an annual fundraiser. Only the first 50 who are interested in sponsoring 10 children for one year for $360 will be accepted, and they will have their names or logos shared on Ferst Readers' social media with a big thank you!
Ferst Fifty donations or individual child donations can make checks out to: FERST Readers, with Butts County in the memo line. Donations can be sent to:
Butts County FERST Readers
P.O. Box 263
Jackson, GA 30233
You can also join the Butts County Ferst Readers Community Action Team. The program is under the umbrella of the Butts County Life Enrichment Team. The Community Action Team meets once a month at the Jackson-Butts County Library. For more information, email buttscolet@gmail.com
Butts County Ferst Readers also wants to get the word out about the program to parents in the county. If you know someone with a child birth to age 5, you can register them at the library or online at https://ferstreaders.org/index.php/resources/register-a-child.
