During this time of year it’s important that we thank the farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to provide us with the items that we depend on a daily basis. Each year there is a weeklong celebration to do that just that! Farm-City Week is Nov. 17-24 and this celebration is recognized throughout the United States. Butts County Farm Bureau County President Michael Harrison met with Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin and Chairman of the Butts County Commissioners Joe Brown last week to sign the Farm-City Week Proclamation and to discuss agricultural related concerns. Left to right are Butts County Commission Chair Joe Brown, Butts County Farm Bureau County President Michael Harrison, and Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin.
featuredpopularurgent
Butts County Farm Bureau honors Farm-City Week
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Ashley Vaughan, CNN
-
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Robert Henderson Jr. found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of Nicholas Bryan
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- RECIPE: Turkey Shepherd Pie
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Online reservation system for public fishing area starts Dec. 1
- Creative placemaking for the city of Jackson
- 3 dead and 4 injured in shooting inside a Nashville apartment, police say
- Hundreds of FedEx packages were found tossed into an Alabama ravine, sheriff says
- This Maryland woman just claimed her third $50,000 lottery prize
- Police identify 2 brothers killed in a shooting at a Nashville apartment. A suspect is also dead
Images
Videos
Collections
- Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia
- How student debt has grown in every state
- 100 best sitcoms of all time
- Best Thanksgiving movies of all time
- Industries with the most new small businesses
- 50 facts about food insecurity in America
- 20 of the best movies set in winter weather
- Top holiday toys from the year you were born
- What Christmas was like the year you were born
- 30 toys that defined the '80s
Latest News
- Get started on 'Giving Tuesday' with five high-impact charities you've probably never heard of
- Butts County Farm Bureau honors Farm-City Week
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Homemade holiday delights that are guaranteed to butter anyone up
- How a once struggling deaf football team rode a historic season to a championship game
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Are you concerned about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, recently detected in South Africa?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.