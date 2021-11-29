Farm City Proclamation.jpg
Special Photo

During this time of year it’s important that we thank the farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to provide us with the items that we depend on a daily basis. Each year there is a weeklong celebration to do that just that! Farm-City Week is Nov. 17-24 and this celebration is recognized throughout the United States. Butts County Farm Bureau County President Michael Harrison met with Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin and Chairman of the Butts County Commissioners Joe Brown last week to sign the Farm-City Week Proclamation and to discuss agricultural related concerns. Left to right are Butts County Commission Chair Joe Brown, Butts County Farm Bureau County President Michael Harrison, and Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

