Butts County voters favored Republican candidates in national and state races in Tuesday’s General Election. In the two locally contested races, voters were split, with Sheriff Gary Long, a Republican, winning, and District 2 Commissioner Robert Henderson, a Democrat, winning.
Voters chose President Trump over Democrat Joe Biden by a wide margin, as well as Senator David Perdue over Democrat Jon Ossoff and Senator Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins over Democrat Raphael Warnock.
In the race for U.S. House District 10, Congressman Jody Hice, carried Butts County by a wide margin over Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green.
Butts County voters turned out en masse with a total of 11,822 of the 17,154 registered voters in Butts County, or 68.92%, casting ballots in the multiple local, state and national contests.
Thanks to the efficient work of Elections Supervisor Tina Lunsford and her staff, Butts County was the first metro Atlanta county to finish and publish results last night.
Sheriff
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long will remain in office for another term after handily defeating Democrat challenger Jack Gilroy in the General Election. Long easily won reelection with 8,724 votes (75%) to Gilroy's 2,902 votes (25%).
District 2 Commissioner
District 2 Commissioner Robert Lewis Henderson Sr. barely held onto his post as challenger Mary Atkins came within 25 votes of unseating him. Henderson collected 985 votes of the 1,945 cast, with Atkins earning the other 960 votes. Henderson won with 50.6% of the votes to Atkins' 49.3%.
State Senate, District 25
Incumbent Republican Burt Jones won reelection with 69.59% of the votes (60,032) in the nine-county district. Democrat challenger Veronica Brinson picked up 32% of the votes (28,296). Jones won in eight of the nine counties in the district, with only Bibb County coming out in favor of Brinson. In Butts County, Jones took 8,488 votes, or 73.9% to Brinson's 2,993 votes, or 26.6%.
House District 110
In House District 110, which includes parts of Butts, Henry and Newton counties, Republican Clint Crowe won with 55.98% of the vote (15,635) to Democrat Ebony Carter’s 44.02% (12,294). Crowe carried Butts with more than 81% of the vote (4,634) and Henry by a slim margin of 141 votes, but Carter carried Newton with 52.96% (3,658).
House District 129
In House District 129, which includes parts of Butts, Jasper, Jones and Monroe counties, incumbent Republican Susan Holmes won reelection with 69.59% of the votes (18,943). Democrat challenger Sharonda Bell had 26.27% (7,150), and Independent challenger Joe Reed had 4.14% (1,128). Holmes carried all four counties. In Butts, Holmes won with 3,669 votes, or 62.5%, to Bell's 1,946 votes, or 33.1%, and Reed's 250 votes, or 4%.
U.S. House District 10
Incumbent Republican Jody Hice won reelection in the 25-county district with 62.41% of the votes (230,871). Democrat challenger Tabitha Johnson-Green had 37.59% (130.033). Hice carried Butts County with 72.78% (8,317) to Johnson-Green's 27.22% (3,110).
Results in Butts County ONLY for President and the two Senate races were:
President
Donald J. Trump (I) (R) - 71.4% (8,403)
Joseph R. Biden (D) - 27.8% (3,271)
Jo Jorgenson (L) - 0.77% (91)
U.S. Senate (Perdue)
David A. Perdue (I) (R) - 71.36% (8,326)
Jon Ossoff (D) - 26.80% (3,127)
Shane Hazel (L) - 1.84% (215)
U.S. Senate (Loeffler) - Special
Kelly Loeffler (I) (R) - 39.2% (4,539)
Doug Collins (R) - 27.49% (3,190)
Raphael Warnock (D) - 19.02% (2,207)
Results of the race statewide have Loeffler and Warnock finishing first and second respectively, and they will be in a run off on Jan. 5.
