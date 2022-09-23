JACKSON — The 2022 Butts County Fall Festival, hosted by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 on the square in Jackson.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of arts and crafts vendors, entertainment and food vendors.
Interested vendors can pick up an application at the Chamber office located inside the historic Butts County Courthouse, Jackson City Hall, Flovilla City Hall or Jenkinsburg City Hall. The form can also be downloaded from the Chamber’s website at www.buttschamber.com.
The vendor fee is $75 for Chamber members. The fee for non-Chamber members is $125 for craft vendors and $150 for food vendors.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 770-775-4839.
