For a day full of fun, food and entertainment, head to the Jackson square on Saturday, Oct. 23 for the Butts County Fall Festival hosted by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be 70 vendors including local businesses, craft and food vendors, and much more.
Featured entertainment includes the Daughtry Elementary Chorus, Eleve Dance Studio dancers, and T&K Dance Studio dancers, and DJ Focus will be playing music for all to enjoy.
Bounce houses will be on Second Street for kids to play, and there you will find the food vendors, which will include Paco’s Tacos, Big Pats Bar Bee Que, Big James’ Sausages, and more! Bring your appetite.
Bradley’s Angels will have a car show on the square, so come see some cool cars.
The Butts County Arts Council will be hosting Butts County Creates inside the historic courthouse during the festival. The art exhibit will feature the artistry of local, non-professional artists in a variety of formats — watercolors, pastels, oils, acrylics, pencil, pen and ink drawings, collage and digital painting and drawing, sculpture, ceramic, woodworking, jewerly, hanging 3-D art, pottery, quilts and fiber arts, and photography. Butts County Creates runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The chamber will be posting pictures of some of the tasty treats and beautiful crafts that you can find at the Butts County Fall Festival so, follow them on FB at https://www.facebook.com/ButtsChamber
Thank you to all of the Fall Festival sponsors: United Bank, Central Georgia EMC, Ameris Bank, Republic Services, Jones Petroleum, GleamPro, Westbury Center of Jackson, Tim Broyles-State Farm Insurance, Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, Southern Readymix, City of Jackson, Trucks, Inc., Georgia Power, The Village at Indian Springs, Butts County School System, Tri-Copy Office Equipment, PEP Roll-Off, Amy Washington Inc., Alan Cawthon Grading, Kaiser Permanente, Georgia Air Solutions, Atlanta Access Controls, Inc., and the Jackson Progress-Argus.
