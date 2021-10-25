The Butts County Fall Festival attracted large crowds to the Jackson square throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the visitors enjoying a day full of fun, food, arts and crafts, and entertainment. There were 70 vendors including local businesses, craft and food vendors, and featured entertainment included the Daughtry Elementary Chorus, Eleve Dance Studio dancers, and T&K Dance Studio dancers, with DJ Focus playing music for all to enjoy. There were bounce houses for the kids and plenty of different foods for everyone to enjoy. Bradley’s Angels also had a car show on the square. Inside the historic courthouse, the Butts County Arts Council will be hosting Butts County Creates, an art exhibit featuring the artistry of local, non-professional artists in a variety of formats.
Butts County Fall Festival attracts large crowds to downtown Jackson
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
