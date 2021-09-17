The fall of 2021 will be a busy time in Butts County, especially after last year when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many community activities.
Butts County Fair
Sept. 21-Oct. 2
The Exchange Club of Jackson’s annual Butts County Fair will be held on the fair ground on Nelson Street Sept. 21-Oct. 2. The fair gives residents of Butts County and surrounding areas a chance to participate in a traditional small-town carnival featuring rides, games, food, and exhibits.
The fair has been hosted each year since 1952 by the Exchange Club of Jackson and is a fund raiser for the organization. It helps the club raise money for its many activities, including the STAR Student banquet each year to recognize outstanding Jackson High School students and the teachers who have inspired them. The Exchange Club also offers scholarships to graduating seniors.
Among the many exhibits will be “A Night at the Movies” Flower Show 2021 presented by the garden clubs of Jackson Sept. 29-Oct. 1. For more information or questions, contact Dottie McMichael at 678-294-1762
Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic
Sept. 22
The Jackson Butts County Rotary Club will sponsor the Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic on Sept. 22. All proceeds from the tournament will go to Butts County Leisure Services for Recreational Sports Scholarships.
The tournament will be played at Hickory Hills Golf Club, 209 Biles Road in Jackson. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and there is a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
This is a rain or shine event. For more information, call Don Cook at 770-775-2234.
Junior Angler’s Fishing Rodeo
Sept. 25
The Junior Angler’s Fishing Rodeo will be held Sept. 25 at Indian Springs State Park beginning at 10 a.m. at the boat ramp. The rodeo is for children ages 15 and under, and an adult must accompany each child. The rodeo is free, but there is a $5 parking fee. Anglers are asked to bring their own fishing poles and tackle if possible, and bait will be provided at the park. Camping chairs, drinks and snacks can also be brought. Please pre-register at the park office or by calling 770-504-2277 by Sept. 24.
Partners for Smart Growth Scholarship Golf Tournament
Oct. 22
Partners for Smart Growth will host their 5th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Oct. 22 at Hickory Hill Golf Club, with tee off at 12 noon. Lunch and registration begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 770-550-3065 or email nikkisowell@partnersforsmartgrowth.org.
Butts County Fall Festival
Oct. 23
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce invited everyone to the 2021 Butts County Fall Festival on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic courthouse square in Jackson. The festival will feature artists, craftsmen, Georgia handmade and produced products, food, and area entertainment. Vendor applications are now be accepted. Applications are available at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce office in the Historic Butts County Courthouse and Welcome Center, 25 Third Street in Jackson, Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla, Jackson City Hall, 134 S. Oak Street in Jackson, Jenkinsburg City Hall at 208 Maple Drive in Jenkinsburg, online at www.buttschamber.com, or by email at info@buttschamber.com (under the events tab).
