Butts County Probate Judge Elizabeth Biles has had an extra busy two weeks as she gave the oaths of office to 12 elected officials and others for 2021 and their terms of office. Towaliga Judicial Circuit Judge William A. Fears gave her a hand, giving the oaths of office to two, including Biles.
The swearing in ceremonies began on Dec. 8 at the Butts County Board of Education meeting. Biles swore District 3 Board of Education member Kelly Raney and District 4 Board of Education member Clifford Marshall into office for another four years. Raney and Marshall won re-election to their offices during the Primary Election.
The ceremonies continued prior to the Butts County Board of Commissioners meeting on Dec. 14. Judge Fears kicked them off by swearing in Sheriff Gary Long to his third term in office, and by swearing in Judge Biles for another term in office as well.
Biles took the duties back over and swore Fears back into office for his fifth term.
Three Butts County Commissioners were sworn in.
Russ Crumbley won re-election to his fifth term in office as the District 5 commissioner. Crumbley served three terms between 1985-1996, and won election to the office again in 2016.
Robert L. Henderson Sr. won re-election to his fourth consecutive term as the District 2 commissioner. Henderson was first elected to office in 2008.
Ken Rivers won re-election to his second consecutive term in office as the District 1 commissioner. Rivers was first elected to office in 2016.
Other elected officials and staff who took their oaths of office included:'
• Coroner Lacey Evans-Prue
• Deputy Coroner John Branch
• Deputy Coroner Alan Ingram
• Chief Magistrate Judge Rebecca Pitts
• Magistrate Judge Megan Kinsey
• Magistrate Judge Brad Lee Christianson
• Clerk of Magistrate Court Lauren W. Kersey
• Clerk of Superior Court Morgan Vereline Ward
• Surveyor Andy Williams
• Tax Commissioner Nancy J. Washington
