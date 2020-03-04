Butts County educators were among the 34 prominent figures in black history represented in a living museum presented by students at Jackson Elementary School on Feb. 28.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Darrell Evans, Henderson Middle School Principal Caressa Tanner Gordon, and Daughtry Elementary School Principal Brentius Watts were part of the "Georgia Strong" category, which also featured Wyomia Tyus, Lonnie Johnson, and Hank Aaron.
School counselor Denise LenaresSolomon organized the living museum and said while black history is a social studies subject, they wanted to celebrate Black History Month by portraying their heroes in all walks of life.
"I wanted the students to look at black history, but in the context as well of the different subjects," LenaresSolomon said.
"For example, we have a 'We Made History' category featuring Barack Obama and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,' she said. "We also have a 'Subject' area featuring African-Americans who excelled in science, math, physical education, and social studies. Then we have another category called 'We Are The First,' with the first black doctor, first black police officer, first black firefighter, and more. Then we have 'Girl Power,' with Simone Biles, the gymnast, and the winners of all the major beauty pageants.
"The last category is 'Georgia Strong,' which we're very proud of. We feature principals from Henderson Middle School and Daughtry Elementary School, and our new assistant superintendent, Dr. Evans."
Carter G. Woodson was in a category all by himself. Woodson was an American historian, author, journalist, and the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He is known as the "Father of Black History."
Students in all grade levels at Jackson Elementary took part in the living museum. Pre-K, Kindergarten and 1st grade did the decorations. Then students in 2nd grade through 5th grade were selected by their teachers to portray the historical figures.
LenaresSolomon said the students weren't selected based on grades or behavior, but were chosen because their teachers thought they would get motivated by participating in this.
"What I did was basically talk to them about the different people and gave them their assignments and who they were going to be, and they got really excited about it," LenaresSolomon said.
"Everything I do as a school counselor is to make sure that our classes are represented. That's why I was excited to put this together so that they can see what they can be. I wanted our teachers to be represented here because they are so good with our students, so I wanted to honor them with that section."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.