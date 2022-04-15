911 Operators Week.jpg
Buy Now
Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Butts County Board of Commissioners honored the county’s E-911 operators with a proclamation for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, April 10-16, 2022. The proclamation came at the BOC’s meeting on April 11. E-911 Director Sonia Sands and some of her operators were present to accept the proclamation. Sands said the ones that weren't there were on duty keeping the county safe. Left to right in the photo are Commission Chair Joe Brown, Commissioners Robert Henderson Sr. and Russ Crumbley, E-911 Deputy Director Peggy Lewis, E-911 operator Alyssa Mills, E-911 Director Sonia Sands, E-911 operators Courtney Nash, Quiera Walker, and Angela Nunnally, and Commissioner Keith Douglas. Not pictured is Commissioner Kenneth Rivers, who was not able to be present, but attended the meeting by phone.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.