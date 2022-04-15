The Butts County Board of Commissioners honored the county’s E-911 operators with a proclamation for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, April 10-16, 2022. The proclamation came at the BOC’s meeting on April 11. E-911 Director Sonia Sands and some of her operators were present to accept the proclamation. Sands said the ones that weren't there were on duty keeping the county safe. Left to right in the photo are Commission Chair Joe Brown, Commissioners Robert Henderson Sr. and Russ Crumbley, E-911 Deputy Director Peggy Lewis, E-911 operator Alyssa Mills, E-911 Director Sonia Sands, E-911 operators Courtney Nash, Quiera Walker, and Angela Nunnally, and Commissioner Keith Douglas. Not pictured is Commissioner Kenneth Rivers, who was not able to be present, but attended the meeting by phone.
Butts County E-911 operators honored during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week
- Larry Stanford
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
