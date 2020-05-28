Butts County Sheriff's deputies and the Butts County Dive Team are searching for a car chase suspect who stopped on Hickory Point Drive, jumped into Jackson Lake to try to get away, and went under about 75 yards out. The incident occurred earlier Thursday night.
According to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when the suspect was being chased by Newton and Jasper County deputies on Ga. Highway 16. The chase continued into Butts County and the suspect turned onto Stark Road, then Lake Pines Drive and stopped at the end of Hickory Point Drive.
The suspect exited his vehicle, jumped into Jackson Lake, possibly in an attempt to swim to the Jasper County side of the lake, got about 75 yards out, began screaming then went under.
The search for the suspect is continuing and the Progress-Argus will update this story when more information becomes available.
