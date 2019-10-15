The chairman of Butts County’s Development Authority boards is stepping down at the end of this year.
Bryan Bush announced his plan to vacate the posts during Friday’s meeting of the authorities. Bush chairs both the Development Authority of Butts County and the county’s Industrial Development Authority, which are legally distinct agencies, though they share some members. The agencies are charged with fostering economic and industrial development in the county. Members are appointed by county commissioners.
Bush has served on the boards since 2007 and has been chairman for a number of years.
“I just think I need a little bit of a break to recharge my batteries for whatever else may come,” Bush said in an interview Friday.
He said he considered leaving the boards a year ago, but the authorities were welcoming three new members at the time, as well as a new executive director. Bush, a commercial real estate appraiser, said he felt it was important to maintain consistency in leadership on the boards, and now is a better time to depart.
“Quite frankly, I feel comfortable stepping away from the development authorities because of the place they’re in, and the people that are on the boards,” Bush said.
“I want to express my appreciation for all the people I’ve served with on the development authorities and all of the county commissioners I’ve worked with, and I appreciate their support over the years for expanding economic development in Butts County,” he said.
Bush said he plans to remain on the boards through their December meetings. It was not immediately clear when the Board of Commissioners might vote to appoint a replacement.