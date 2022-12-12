ZEBULON — A Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of stalking and three counts of harassing communications by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
According to the GBI, Deputy Marlin Moultrie, 55, of Flovilla, was arrested and charged in connection with allegations involving an ex-girlfriend.
On Nov. 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Moultrie was stalking and harassing the ex-girlfriend.
Preliminary information indicates that Moultrie had been in a relationship with a woman from Pike County. After the relationship ended, Moultrie allegedly began to stalk and harass the woman in three counties. Moultrie has been booked at the Pike County, Upson County, and Spalding County Jails.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 2/Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.