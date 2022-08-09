JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning.
Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday stating that the investigation into the incident will be handled by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in order to ensure transparency.
According to the sheriff, the two deputies, who have not been named, responded to a report of a fight in progress at Shawn O’Brian’s Road House, 2400 Ga. Highway 36, at about 2 a.m. The sheriff stated that he had reviewed cell phone video of the incident and the arrest made by the deputies.
“Based on the complaint received and the video, both deputies have been placed on leave pending the investigation,” Long stated.
The sheriff is also asking that anyone who witnessed the incident contact Investigator Ahlstrom with the Monroe Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043, extension 235.
“As soon as the investigation is complete, the findings will be released to the public,” Long stated. “Thanks for your understanding and cooperation with this incident.”
