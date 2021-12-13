The Butts County Democratic Party will have its final meeting of the year on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church located at 2051 Highway 42 South in Flovilla.
The agenda for this meeting will include welcoming and allowing the two candidates that are seeking office of Georgia Secretary of State and United State House Of Representatives Congressional District 10 to introduce themselves, as well as their missions, visions, objectives and goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.