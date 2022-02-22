The Butts County Democratic Party will be meeting on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Flovilla.
Our special guest will be Mayor Paul Walton of the city of Hull. Walton is also running in the Democratic Primary for the US House of Representative 10th Congressional District. For more information about Walton’s campaign, please visit www.waltonforcongress.com.
For more information about the Butts County Democratic Party, please contact Mr. Keith Douglas, Chair at buttscountygademocrats@gmail.com.
