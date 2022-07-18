It’s been a little over a year since the Butts County Board of Commissioners held an open house to celebrate the reopening and dedication of the renovated Butts County Courthouse. The county spent more than $2 million to renovate and update the first and second floors of the building, including new electrical, plumbing, HVAC and fire suppression systems. On Friday, the “Pride of Butts County” got a little landscaping facelift when employees with the county’s Public Works Department braved the summer heat to lay some sod on the courthouse lawn to fill in spots that were bare.
Butts County Courthouse gets lawn refresher
- Alice Queen
