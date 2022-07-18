It’s been a little over a year since the Butts County Board of Commissioners held an open house to celebrate the reopening and dedication of the renovated Butts County Courthouse. The county spent more than $2 million to renovate and update the first and second floors of the building, including new electrical, plumbing, HVAC and fire suppression systems. On Friday, the “Pride of Butts County” got a little landscaping facelift when employees with the county’s Public Works Department braved the summer heat to lay some sod on the courthouse lawn to fill in spots that were bare.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.