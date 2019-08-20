After 121 years at the Butts County Courthouse, the Probate Court has left the building.
Butts County’s Courthouse Annex, the new temporary home of the Probate Court and Juvenile Court, opened Monday on South Mulberry Street at Byars Street in Jackson.
The building is the former home of the Butts County 4-H Club, and was originally constructed as the county health department building in 1952. In recent weeks, the building has been renovated for use by the courts after having been vacant since 2014.
According to county officials, the vast majority of the renovation work was done by inmate labor.
Probate and Juvenile court offices were closed Thursday and Friday of last week for the move. They left the historic county courthouse on the square, which is due to be renovated to house the county’s Development Authority along with the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and visitor’s center. The courthouse renovations will include a complete overhaul of wiring and plumbing, and the installation of a new, modern elevator.
The Courthouse Annex, located at 206 S. Mulberry St., will serve as the temporary home of Probate and Juvenile courts until early 2021 when a new wing is completed on the east side of the Butts County Administration Building on West Third Street. When the wing is completed, county offices will move to the new portion of the building and the existing portion will be renovated to serve as the courts’ new permanent home.
In July, the Jackson City Council voted to allow the Probate and Juvenile courts to hold court sessions in the city’s Municipal Court Building on South Mulberry Street.
Civil and criminal sessions of Butts County Superior Court will be held at the Administration Building, at 625 W. Third St., where a new security screening station and metal detector have been installed.
Butts County officials will host a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event Aug. 26 to celebrate the opening of the Courthouse Annex.