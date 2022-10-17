Georgia State Patrol
File Photo

A Butts County couple on their way to Thomaston Friday night to see one of their sons play football died following a three-car accident on Ga. Highway 36 in Lamar County.

Kevin Sims, 34, and his wife, Christain (CeCe) Sims, 35, were headed to see their oldest son, Khailin Sims, a sophomore at Jackson High School, play for the Red Devils against the Upson-Lee Knights.

Recommended for you

Tags