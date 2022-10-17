A Butts County couple on their way to Thomaston Friday night to see one of their sons play football died following a three-car accident on Ga. Highway 36 in Lamar County.
Kevin Sims, 34, and his wife, Christain (CeCe) Sims, 35, were headed to see their oldest son, Khailin Sims, a sophomore at Jackson High School, play for the Red Devils against the Upson-Lee Knights.
A preliminary crash report was released by the Georgia State Patrol Sunday. According to the report, two cars were traveling west on Highway 36 near Bottoms Road shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. The second car hit the back end of the first car, which spun into the eastbound lane, striking the car the Sims were in on the passenger side. The Sims’ car went off the road on the south shoulder of Highway 36, with the car that hit them also coming to rest in the ditch on the south shoulder.
Kevin Sims died shortly after being transported to a local hospital. Christain Sims, was pronounced dead at the scene. The extent of injuries to the other people involved in the accident was not immediately available.
The Sims’ were both Jackson High graduates, with Christain graduating in 2003 and Kevin in 2004. They were married in 2016.
Kevin Sims was a musician known as Kd-coppa who was signed at A.M.B. Records. He was also involved in youth sports leagues and known as a peace maker in the Butts County community.
The Sims leave behind five children. Obituary information has yet to be released.
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey issued the following statement regarding the Sims’ deaths:
“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kevin and CeCe Sims. Their tragic loss has left our beloved community with broken hearts. As a community, let’s keep their children, parents, and friends in our prayers and show an outpouring of love as we always do.”