The Butts County community is mourning the death of long-time businessman and community benefactor Robert "Bob" V. Ryan, 83, who passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Ryan founded Atlanta South 75 Travel Center at Ga. Hwy. 36 and I-75 on Jan. 6, 1984 and ran it more than 30 years as its president and CEO before selling it in 2018. In his truck stop business, he thought of and treated those that worked with him like family, built relationships with customers who became lifelong friends, and dedicated the space to serving God through supporting Truck Stop Ministries.
Ryan also founded and operated the Ernest Biles Memorial Golf Tournament, which for more than 22 years has generated more than $570,000 for youth athletic scholarships and programs run by the Butts County Department of Leisure Services.
Ryan's spiritual home was Jackson United Methodist Church. He was an active servant of its ministries, teaching Sunday school and leading mission trips to Honduras with his wife Susan for many years. Bob’s family and all those who knew and loved him will treasure the memories of his kind heart, his unwavering love and support, and the jokes he so often told.
The church remembered Ryan on its Facebook page: "Bob Ryan was a giant in our church, leading mission trips, serving our young people, leading by example and always putting 'service above self' in everything he did. His gentle humor, compassion and kindness to everyone will be missed by all who knew him. Through his actions here on earth, over a life invested in others, we know a place has been prepared for him in Heaven where he rejoices with the saints today."
Ryan was born in Racine, Wis. and grew up in Kenosha. He earned an athletic scholarship to the University of South Dakota and graduated with a marketing degree. He had a successful career as a corporate executive for Unocal and raised three children. Mid-career, Ryan wanted to be more engaged with people and the community, so he left his position at Unocal to start Atlanta South 75. The Jackson community was his home for the past four decades in which he made his indelible mark in the hearts and lives of so many.
Ryan is survived by his wife Susan, sons Kevin Ryan, Kerry Ryan and Charles Barber, his sister Kathy (Sis) Tenuta, son-in-law Chris Castillo and in-laws Gene and Peggy White. He is also survived by: daughter-in-law Jennifer Ryan, grandchildren Tyler, Cole, McKenna, Jake, Addison and Henry, sister-in-law Joanne Ryan, daughter Kelly, nephews, nieces, more friends than could ever be counted, and his special dogs Annabelle and Rocky.
The family will have a private celebration of life. More obituary information can be found at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.