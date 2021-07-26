On Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Andrell White will host a community wide fun day for children between the ages of 8-17 at the Butts County Dept. Of Leisure Services football area at Daughtry Park.
“This event is being orchestrated to bring unity in our community as well as provide the youth in the community some organized, structured events to participate in with efforts to minimize the senseless crimes in the community,” White said. “This event will be solely funded by the partnering of small businesses within the community.”
There will be big water slides for the children to play on, water balloon activities, water gun activities, potato sack race, bean bag toss, corn hole game, and many more fun activities. There will be hotdogs, chips, drinks, and water available for everyone free of charge.
Also during the event, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff will demonstrate the proper way to conduct yourself during a traffic stop. There will also be guest speakers at the event to give encouraging words to the youth. Pop up shop opportunities will be available to any small businesses that would like this opportunity.
For questions or sponsorships, contact Andrell White at 678-270-8576.
