Pastor Collus G. Watson of China Grove Baptist Church is asking the Butts County community to assist in providing supplies to citizens of Coweta County affected by the EF-4 tornado that devastated the city of Newnan last week.
"As many of you know on last Thursday night there was a terrible tornado that went through my home town of Coweta County (Newnan)," Watson said in an email. "I have several family members and friends that were affected by the storms and these people are in desperate need of help. So I am asking all of you to please help me by helping them. Pastor Kevin Gibbs and Zion Missionary Baptist Church has partnered with us to send a box truck full of supplies to the citizens of Newnan."
Items needed include:
• Non-perishable items
• Bottled water
• Toothbrush/toothpaste
• Individually wrapped food times (chips, snacks, etc.)
• Toiletries
• Diapers/baby wipes
• Feminine products
• Hand sanitizers
• Trash bags/zip lock bags
• Deodorant
• Cleaning supplies
Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 709 S. Mulberry Street at Brownlee Road in Jackson, will be open on Wednesday between 4-6 p.m. for anyone who wishes to drop off their donations. And then on Saturday morning between 8-10 a.m., people can still bring donations and the truck will during that time. Nothing will be received after 10 a.m. because the truck has to be in Newnan by noon.
"Once again I'm asking, begging, pleading for your help," Watson said. "Thanks again and God bless."
