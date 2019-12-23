Despite an impassioned plea by Russ Crumbley for the board not to rush into a decision that could adversely affect the county for years to come, the Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted 4-1 to approve the rezoning and development agreement for a massive industrial and commercial development on Ga. Highway 16 near I-75. The vote came during a special called meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.
The development is being called River Park and is proposed to be a multi-use development with 1,225 acres of industrially zoned property and nearly 110 acres of commercial development.
The BOC delayed voting on the rezoning for several months while County Attorney Ben Vaughn and zoning attorney Brandon Bowen worked on a development agreement with State Rep. Andy Welch, who is representing the developer, LGS Industrial, LLC.
According to plans submitted to Butts County as part of the rezoning application, the development would include as many as 18 industrial buildings for a total of more than 16.1 million square feet.
John Palmer, president of Falcon Design Consultants, which designed the plan for the development, noted it would be a 20-year project with a value of up to $1.14 billion when completed.
At the start of the called meeting, Crumbley requested that the rezoning and development plan be taken off the agenda. He stated that the BOC received the final draft of the agreement on Friday afternoon, and that did not give the BOC enough time to “act so quickly on a billion dollar decision.”
But a motion to approve the agenda passed by a 3-2 vote, with Crumbley and Robert Henderson casting the dissenting votes. Henderson was unhappy with a separate last minute addition to the agenda.
Chairman Ken Rivers stated that the county and the developer have been working on the agreement for several months and finally had one that was agreeable to both.
Bowen said that there were a number of drafts before the final one Friday. He noted that the last draft includes setting aside 200 acres of green space in the Towaliga River basin, and changing a fueling station in the development to personal vehicles only, rather than having a truck stop for larger trucks.
Joe Brown thanked Rivers for “taking the bull by the horns” and representing the commission in the discussions during the last four weeks. He then made a motion to approve both the rezoning and the development agreement. Henderson seconded the motion.
Before the vote, Crumbley stated that the county has been waiting 60 years for a quality development to come to that area, and that in his opinion this development is a bad plan.
“We’re going to take the first thing that comes along and ruin a great piece of real estate with warehouses just like Henry County had done up the road,” he said. “There is a better plan, folks; we just need to be patient... I want to echo what somebody else has said: ‘We must look at mistakes and successes other communities have experienced and make smart decisions for Butts County.’ To me, this is not a smart decision.”
With no further discussion the vote was called for and was 4-1 in favor of the rezoning and development plan.