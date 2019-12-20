A vote on the rezoning of 1,422 acres on Ga. Highway 16 near I-75 for a massive industrial and commercial development and approval of a development agreement with LGS Industrial, LLC for the acreage are key parts of a special called meeting of the Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) on Monday, Dec. 23. The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the C. Wayne King Auditorium, Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street in Jackson.
The BOC has delayed voting on the rezoning for several months while County Attorney Ben Vaughn has worked on the development agreement with State Rep. Andy Welch, who is representing the developer.
The development is being called River Park and is proposed to be a multi-use development with 1,225 acres of industrially zoned property and nearly 110 acres of commercial development.
According to plans submitted to Butts County planning officials as part of the rezoning application, the development would include as many as 19 industrial buildings for a total of more than 16.1 million square feet.
John Palmer, president of Falcon Design Consultants, which designed the plan for the development, noted it would be a 20-year project with a value of up to $1.14 billion when completed.
Butts County Zoning Administrator Christy Lawson told the Planning Commission in September it “may be the largest single development the county has ever had.” But the commission voted to recommend denial of the rezoning application.
During the October workshop, Welch told the BOC he had been retained by the developers to assist with the drafting of a development agreement between the county and LGS, or any future owner of the property, that would guide how the property is developed and put in place milestones that would trigger the issuance of permits.
At their December 9 workshop, Russ Crumbley expressed concern about the proposed construction of industrial warehouses before the commercial portion, and the effect they may have on attracting commercial businesses.
Welch replied that they already have interest from both industrial and commercial businesses for the park, but that they can't guarantee that the commercial side would be built out first, because they have to go by what the business market wants, and at the moment, the need is for industrial storage space.
Joe Brown brought up the issue of a fueling station planned for the development that would include large diesel truck fueling points. He said the county has told residents in the area that they would not allow truck stops to be developed on Hwy. 16 like the ones on Hwy. 36. Brown said he had no problem with the diesel fueling, but asked that they limit overnight truck parking.
Brown also wondered if the $250,000 bond the developer will maintain for the road proposed for the project is enough.
Vaughn said the he would check to see if the $250,000 bond is enough.
Other business for the called meeting Monday include year-end appointments to boards and authorities, approval of a LMIG grant submission to the Georgia Department of Transportation, and executive session to discuss a personnel matter.