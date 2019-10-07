The Butts County Board of Commissioners this evening will consider whether to rezone a swath of western Butts County for a massive industrial, commercial and residential development.
The rezoning case of the River Park development, by LGS Industrial LLC, is on the Board of Commissioners' agenda for its 6 p.m. meeting Monday.
The Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission last month recommended denial of the rezoning application.
LGS Industrial is proposing a multi-use development at the Ga. Highway 16 interchange with Interstate 75 that would include 1,225 acres of industrially zoned property, nearly 110 acres of commercial development and 89 acres of residential property that would include a gated community of up to 200 single-family homes.
Butts County Zoning Administrator Christy Lawson told the Planning Commission it “may be the largest single development the county has ever had.”
See the rest of the Board of Commissioners' agenda here.