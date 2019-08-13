The Butts County Board of Commissioners on Monday recognized Tax Commissioner Nancy Washington as a 35-year employee of the county.
The recognition came during the Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting.
Deputy Administrator J. Michael Brewer noted that following the retirement of former Clerk of Superior Court Rhonda Smith, Washington’s 35 years with the county makes her the longest-tenured employee currently working.
Washington began work in the tax commissioner’s office as a tax and title clerk before becoming chief deputy tax commissioner and later taking office in the top post.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
♦ Tabled an application for a special use permit for a communications tower.
♦ Approved a special-use permit for an animal processing facility, described as a deer cooler, on Rising Star Church Road.
♦ Approved a special use permit for a vehicle repair facility on Floyd/Heard Street near Flovilla.
♦ Approved a resolution outlining employee work time reporting requirements.
♦ Approved a resolution removing the designation of the historic county courthouse as the county’s judicial center effective Sept. 1. The building is soon to see renovations and will be repurposed as office space and a visitor’s center.
♦ Approved a resolution supporting the Henderson School Alumni Association Trust’s efforts to bring a Boys and Girls Clubs location to the former campus on North Mulberry Street.
♦ Voted to create a census committee to assist the Three Rivers Regional Commission in gathering information. The committee will initially be made up of three county employees but could have up to five additional resident members appointed by commissioners.
♦ Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Lamar and Monroe counties to change the funding formula that supports the three-county Towaliga Judicial Circuit. Commissioner Joe Brown said the old formula was based on the case count in each county, which he argued penalized Butts County due to the success of Sheriff Gary Long’s efforts in making arrests. The new formula will be based on population. Brown said the new formula could save Butts County well over $100,000.
♦ Authorized a rental agreement, contingent upon changes expected to be made by the county attorney, for office space at 6 Byars St. associated with relocating courthouse personnel.