The Butts County Board of Commissioners held their first meeting Sept. 13 in their new meeting room/courtroom in the expanded and updated Butts County Administration Building. There were some problems with the sound system, and Butts County Manager Brad Johnson advise the commissioners that the BOC meeting was a way to check out any problems before the judges begin holding their court cases in the building at the beginning of October. Johnson added that they are also still waiting on furniture that has been ordered and hope to have it in and be able to have an Open House for the community by December.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos