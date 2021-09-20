The Butts County Board of Commissioners held their first meeting Sept. 13 in their new meeting room/courtroom in the expanded and updated Butts County Administration Building. There were some problems with the sound system, and Butts County Manager Brad Johnson advise the commissioners that the BOC meeting was a way to check out any problems before the judges begin holding their court cases in the building at the beginning of October. Johnson added that they are also still waiting on furniture that has been ordered and hope to have it in and be able to have an Open House for the community by December.
Butts County commissioners hold first meeting in expanded and updated administration building
Larry Stanford
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
Senior Reporter
larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
- By Rosa Flores and Geneva Sands, CNN
- By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business
