After giving residents 30 days to view and comment on a proposed proclamation declaring the county's support for the Second Amendment, the Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the proclamation and will send it to their legislators in the General Assembly.
In January, Habersham County became the first county in Georgia to become a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" after their commissioners approved a resolution prohibiting the county sheriff from enforcing any unconstitutional firearms law against a county resident.
Since then, more than 150 counties and cities in Georgia have passed similar resolutions or proclamations, and Commission Chairman Kenneth Rivers and Sheriff Gary Long sought a proclamation for Butts County.
The difference between a resolution and a proclamation is that a resolution takes action and a proclamation just declares support.
At their February meeting, Joe Brown questioned the need for a proclamation that doesn't actually do anything. Keith Douglas added that he and the other commissioners took oaths to defend the Constitution, and said he felt like that was enough.
The BOC agreed to put the proclamation out for review and comment from the public for 30 days.
At their March 9 meeting, the discussion continued, with Brown and Douglas reiterating their concerns.
"If we're not setting policy, are we doing something that could open up something to where it could come back and bite us," asked Brown. "That's my concern."
Douglas asked what the purpose of the proclamation is.
Rivers said the purpose is to let the General Assembly know how the county feels about the Second Amendment.
"The purpose is to send a message up to the state level that where other states are passing gun bans and thing of that nature, we are not supporting that and we are asking our state delegates to uphold the Second Amendment on their level," River said. "If enough counties and cities get behind this, we think that is a bigger voice to the state government.
Douglas countered that they shouldn't politicize the situation.
"We've got to be careful not to let political parties and ideas get in our way," Douglas said, "because we're going to be gridlocked just like they are in Washington, DC."
Brown asked County Attorney Ben Vaughn to read the proclamation. When Vaughn finished, Rivers made a motion to approve the proclamation, and Russ Crumbley seconded it.
Brown asked that they include in the motion that the proclamation will be sent to their state legislators.
Rivers agreed and amended his motion to include sending the proclamation to the state. The vote was called and was 5-0 in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.