The Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) unanimously approved a resolution supporting locally-established building design standards for one and two-family residential dwellings at their meeting on Dec. 9.
The intent of the resolution drawn up by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), is to oppose House Bill 302 (HB 302) and Senate Bill 172 (SB 172), which if approved during the upcoming General Assembly, would take away the ability of local governments to specify standards regarding square footage, exterior components such as siding and roofing materials, house color palettes, landscaping, or even floor plans.
The bills first came up during last year’s session of the General Assembly, but did not make it past their committees. Since then, a House Study Committee on Workforce Housing was formed to work on the issue. Proponents say local governments imposing strict requirements on residential construction drive up housing costs and pricing out workers the state needs for new jobs that businesses are creating,
But advocates for local governments, including both ACCG and the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) see the measure as an attempt by the state to usurp powers that should belong to cities and counties.
In September, the BOC began the process of adopting design guidelines for homes built in the county. The guidelines would require the front of new homes be constructed with at least two design features from a list that includes elements like dormers, gables, cupolas and covered front porches.
Garages on homes would be required to have entries on the side or rear of homes, except in the R-3 zoning district where lots are smaller, such as around Jackson Lake,.
The regulations also specify minimum roof pitch, allowable roof materials and the materials used for cladding at least three sides of homes. Allowable siding materials would be stone, wood, masonry, concrete, concrete stucco, brick or fiber-cement siding, commonly known as HardiePlank.
The BOC has not approved the new guidelines yet, but are opposed to the state mandating design guidelines.
The Jackson City Council approved a similar resolution earlier this year.
The resolution states in part:
“Wherear, locally elected officials work in partnership with citizens to establish ‘building design standards’ in single and double-family dwellings, which reflect the character of the community and have a positive impact on economic development efforts and competitiveness; and
“Whereas, appropriate local design standards and land use policies, established by local citizens in each community, create a diverse, stable, profitable, and sustainable residential development landscape; and
“Whereas, state legislation eliminating locally-tailored approaches to design standards would harm self-determination of citizens to establish community standards; and…
“Whereas local officials are elected to make decisions about the look and feel of their communities, and local business owners recognize the need for their elected officials to be empowered to enforce building design standards to make today’s thriving community areas tomorrow’s historic districts…
“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Butts CountyBoard of Commissioners that this governing body voices its support of locally-established building design standards for residential dwellings.”