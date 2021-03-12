The Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) and the Butts County Board of Education (BOE) approved a joint resolution of support last week pledging a financial commitment to the Central Georgia EMC Broadband Initiative currently underway in CGEMC’s service delivery region, which includes much of Butts County.
Legislation in recent years has paved the way for EMC’s to expand their service delivery beyond just electricity, using their existing infrastructure wherever possible. Broadband fiber networks can utilize this infrastructure in ways that will allow the EMC’s to quickly deploy fiber throughout their service delivery area.
The boards agreed to provide $300,000 each, for a total of $600,000, toward the project. Central Georgia EMC has previously thought it would be 18-24 months before they could start in Butts County, but the agreement and funding will enable them to start in October of this year. Portions of Butts County that are served by Central Georgia EMC could see high speed service arriving as early as the fall of 2021 as a result of this commitment, with full buildout completed sometime in 2022.
At the BOC meeting on Mar. 8, County Manager Brad Johnson explained to the board that the county's $300,000 would be divided, with $150,000 coming out of the current budget, and $150,000 coming out of next year's budget.
Commissioner Russ Crumbley asked about broadband service for residents in the northern end of the county around Keys Ferry Road, who are served by Snapping Shoals EMC.
Johnson stated that while Snapping Shoals is not in the process of providing broadband service, CGEMC is working with them on the legal aspects of a joint use agreement that could allow Central Georgia to use SSEMC poles to expand broadband coverage in the area.
Commissioner Robert Henderson Sr. also asked about the area of the county along Ga. Highway 42 south, including Indian Springs and Flovilla, which are served by Georgia Power.
Johnson said they have heard that Georgia Power is looking at a similar initiative, but that it is not currently on the rapid process of broadband like Central Georgia.
"COVID-19 really expedited the learning curve on broadband and how many underserved areas we have in our state, "Johnson said, "and there are some initiatives for all the utility companies to work together and try to figure out a way to bring broadband to all residents."
At the BOE meeting on Mar. 9. Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson advised the board that with the agreement, Central Georgia could not only begin the process this fall, but could also provide needed service to families and students that have none.
"We might have some residents who are able to obtain some form of internet through a cellular device, and then we have some residents who do not have access to internet or cellular service," Simpson said. "So while this would not be a direct service to the school system, it would be a direct service to our families and students who could benefit from a closer connection to the school."
The Butts County School System will use $300,000 of its funding provided through the Federal CARES Act initiative. The funds will be given to the Butts County Development Authority, who will distribute the funds to EMC.
The local investment by the county and school system is only a fraction of the total $150 million that Central Georgia EMC is committing to this project, yet the return on that investment to a large portion of Butts County will be incalculable. Many of the end users will be students that, when faced with distance learning necessities, found the lack of reliable service to be an obstacle. Small business customers of CGEMC as well as individual home service customers will be positively impacted as well.
