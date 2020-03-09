Butts County commissioners expressed concerns about proposed roundabouts at Hwy. 16 and 42, and at Hwy. 16 and Higgins Road, during an update on road projects given by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) at the February Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting.
GDOT representative Harland Smith came before the BOC to give them updates on nine projects with seven of them dealing with roundabouts. Most have let dates (the dates bids are opened to determine the contractor for the projects) in 2021 or 2022.
• Roundabout at Hwy. 16 and 42 on the east side of Jackson
Smith said the project has a let date in late 2022.
BOC Chair Ken Rivers said there has been some local concern about the amount of space needed for the roundabout and what actual space may be available.
"We have some concerns that there might not be enough space there," he said. "We're a little gun shy on this because we've got a very tiny roundabout that was put in at Keys Ferry and Hwy. 36 and that has become a very dangerous intersection, too."
• Roundabout at Hwy. 16 and Higgins Road
Let date of mid-2021.
Russ Crumbley noted that the area at that intersection is "pitch dark" and asked if lighting is including in the plans for the roundabout.
Smith replied that GDOT will prepare the lighting plans for the county to review. GDOT will installing the lighting, but it will be up to the county to maintain it.
Later on during the BOC meeting, Rivers noted that the county will be responsible for the the operation and maintenance of the lighting.
"We're working with the EMC on some renewable energy options for lighting," Rivers said. "I spoke to an EMS representative earlier today. They're excited to share some of our options on that.
County Manager Steve Layson added that the estimated cost to the county will not be great.
"The cost to the county is fairly minimal with type of bulbs we have these days which are longer lasting and a lot more efficient," he said. "The real cost is actually putting in the lights and fixtures, and GDOT will pay for that."
A motion was made to approve paying for the operation and maintenance of the lighting at the roundabout. It was approved 5-0.
• Roundabout at Hwy. 42 and 87 at the fork between Flovilla and Indian Springs
Let date should be early 2021. Smith added that everything is on schedule with no issues on the project, and estimated 12-18 months for completion.
• Roundabout at Hwy. 42 and England Chapel Road in Jenkinsburg
Let date of early 2022. Smith said it is currently in the preliminary field planning stage, and that GDOT will be meeting with utility owners in the project limits to go over the plans.
• Roundabout at Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 42 on the west side of Jackson.
Let date of late 2021.
• Roundabout at Hwy. 42 and Old Bethel Road
Let date of late 2022. Smith said GDOT is still working on concept plans.
Crumbley noted that the BOC submitted a resolution a few months ago for GDOT to look at a complete truck bypass and asked if this intersection would be included in a future truck route around Jackson.
Smith said he has heard about that being a possibility and said he would look into it and update the county.
• Roundabout at Hwy. 16 and England Chapel Road
Let date of late 2022.
Joe Brown said Hwy. 16 and England Chapel is one of the worst intersections in terms of safety and asked if GDOT would consider treating that intersection like they have Hwy. 42 and England Chapel Road in Jenkinsburg by making it a four-way stop before doing a roundabout.
Smith said he would check into it.
• Hwy. 36 connector from Brownlee Road to Covington Street.
Let date for construction in late 2021. Smith said the pending activity on the project is a final field review and finalization of the plan.
• Resurfacing project on I-75 from Hwy. 42 to Hwy. 36
Now underway.
The commissioners also asked about several other possible projects.
Keith Douglas said they had talked about a possible roundabout at Hwy. 16 and Shiloh Road because of cars backing up at the intersection, but never got an response back from GDOT.
Smith said he would go back and find the report on that intersection and get it to the BOC.
Crumbley noted that the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Halls Bridge Road is dangerous.
"They need to cut down some trees where you can see, or make it another four-way stop as well," Crumbley said. "That is a dangerous intersection. It may be as bad as England Chapel, if not worse. Please look at doing something there."
Rivers asked about an update on the resurfacing of Hwy. 42 South from Jackson into Flovilla.
Smith said he would check on both of those requests.
