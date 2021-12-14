Cloverleaf.jpg

On Nov. 13, seven Butts County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers competed at the District Project Achievement Competition at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center. Fifteen counties participated in the competition with 202 competitors (50 4th graders, 94 5th graders, and 58 6th graders). Butts County 4H’ers placed as follows: Eli Bledsoe — Time and Money Management (1st place), MaKayla Cochran — Workforce Preparation and Career Development (2nd place), Maddox Griffiths — General Recreation (Honorable Mention), Devynn Henry — Performing Arts: Instrumental (2nd place), Summer McKinney — Dog Care and Training (3rd place), Ashlynn McRae — Marine and Coastal Ecology (2nd place), and Jaelyn McRae — Workforce Preparation and Career Development (Honorable Mention). Also attending but not competing were older 4-H’ers Maddie and Bethany McRae.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos