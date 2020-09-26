With "Stop The Rock Quarry" signs springing up all around the north end of the county, Butts County Commissioner Russ Crumbley sought at the BOC meeting on Sept. 14 to ease the public's mind about a granite quarry in the area that has been proposed.
The property is currently zoned agricultural-residential (AR) and would have to be changed to heavy industrial (M3) and also require a special use permit for the quarry. No request for rezoning has yet to be received.
The quarry proposal was presented to the Development Authority of Butts County at their meeting on Aug. 14. Josh Sprayberry of Tussahaw Reserves, LLC, the owner of 486 acres near Fincherville Road, Jack Maddox Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road, said they had geologists do core test samplings on the property and said they have proof of $36 million in granite gneiss at a depth of 200 feet and $80 million at 300 feet.
Sprayberry said their quarry could prove to be an economic boon for Butts County, bringing in needed jobs and tax revenue.
But many residents view the proposed quarry as more of a bust than a boon for the county, expressing concerns on social media about the safety of citizens and the environment in the area if a quarry is allowed, and the cost to the county of repairing roads that could be damaged by heavy trucks coming from the quarry.
A Facebook group, Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry, has also being established "to research, collect and analyze information, raise funding, publicize, and to present a unified effort in opposition to the NW Butts County rock quarry proposal by Tussahaw Reserves, LLC." As of Sept. 25, the group already has 1,200 members.
At their Sept. 14 meeting, Crumbley read the following statement into the record:
“The Butts County Board of Commissioners would like to provide the public with an update about the activity on Keys Ferry Road," he said. "The board and county staff are closely monitoring the activity on site there and as a result of activities on the premises, has been in contact with the Georgia Forestry and the Georgia EPD. Both entities have inspected the property recently.
"The Butts County Planning and Development Department, the inspections department, the county engineer, the county manager, the county clerk, the county attorney and the county zoning attorney are all involved in this matter and are monitoring it appropriately. Butts County will ensure that this property follows all of the rules and regulations required under the Butts County Unified Development Ordinance and will continue to appropriately monitor this site and activity to ensure the health, safety and general welfare of Butts County.
"At this time, while the property owners have publicly stated what they would like to do with the property in the future, they have not yet applied for any rezoning of the property or any additional required special uses.
"We always welcome citizens communicating concerns to us and at the appropriate time, we will consider all input in these matters in the proper way at the zoning hearing should the property owners choose to apply for rezoning or a special use permit," Crumbley concluded. "Thank you for your understanding of our position and the need to preserve the integrity of the zoning process."
County Attorney Ben Vaughn also noted for the record that a Notice of Violation was sent to Sprayberry concerning improper activities inconsistent with his permit to harvest timber.
