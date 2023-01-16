JACKSON — Applications are now being accepted for the next session of Butts County Citizen's Academy. This session will begin on Feb. 2, and the application deadline is Jan. 25.
The interactive academy is offered free of charge and is designed to teach citizens about the roles, services and operations of Butts County government.
“The common benefit to both our citizens, and the county, is the knowledge gained by both of the operation of the county and the citizens’ perceived view of the county,” said Butts County Manager Brad Johnson. “This is a team effort and hopefully, great partnerships will be formed.”
Citizen’s academy classes will be held on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at the Butts County Administration Building. There are six sessions covering topics like public safety, planning and economic development, public works and water, courts and taxes and quality of life services. The last session will be held on March 13.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, make a commitment to attend all sessions, be clear of any felony arrests, be clear of any misdemeanor arrests in the past six months and be a Butts County resident, full-time employee or business owner.
The program is limited to 20 participants.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Miracle Hardwick at the Butts County Board of Commissioners Office at 770-775-8200.