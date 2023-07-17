Butts County logo.jpg

Following some last minute negotiations with the City of Jackson, a division of the projected $40 million the county and three cities could receive over six years if SPLOST 8 is approved in November has been agreed upon.

The current SPLOST 7 began on Jan. 1, 2017 and will end on Dec. 31, 2023. The 1% SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) has been in continuous use since SPLOST 1 began in 1987.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.