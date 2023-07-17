Following some last minute negotiations with the City of Jackson, a division of the projected $40 million the county and three cities could receive over six years if SPLOST 8 is approved in November has been agreed upon.
The current SPLOST 7 began on Jan. 1, 2017 and will end on Dec. 31, 2023. The 1% SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) has been in continuous use since SPLOST 1 began in 1987.
SPLOST 7 funds were divided between the county, cities, and water authority as follows: Butts County, 51%; Jackson, 25%; Butts County Water Authority, 16%; Flovilla, 4%; and Jenkinsburg, 4%.
Butts County Manager Brad Johnson said county and city representatives have been meeting for the past couple of months, hammering out agreements needed to continue the SPLOST without interruption.
“The last meeting we had in May, we agreed to IGAs (inter-governmental agreements) with the cities for a six-year SPLOST,” said Johnson. “The county could do a five-year SPLOST by itself.
“Jackson wanted 29% at that meeting,” Johnson continued. “We negotiated and got them to 27% and thought everything was good. Then they met Monday night (July 3) and went back up to 29%. The Board of Commissioners will not do 29%, so we went back to the table and renegotiated it back to 27%, and the city agreed to it.”
The Board of Commissioners gave its approval at the July 10 meeting for the six-year SPLOST agreement with the cities.
The estimated total of sales tax collections for six years is $40 million. Countywide projects will consume $12 million, with the remaining $28 million to be divided between the county and cities.
“The IGAs between the county and cities agree that the countywide projects benefit all citizens,” said Johnson. “So these projects will get funds off the top, then the proceeds division begins.”
The breakdown is as follows:
SPLOST 8 — $40 million
♦ Countywide Projects — $12 million
Of the remaining $28 million:
♦ Butts County — 54%, $15,120,000
♦ Butts County Water Authority — 11%, $3,080,000
(Legally the water authority cannot be a part of SPLOST since they are part of the county. So Butts County will actually receive 65% of the fundings and give 11% to the water authority.)
♦ City of Flovilla — 4%, $1,120,000
♦ City of Jackson — 27%, $7,560,000
♦ City of Jenkinsburg — $4%, 1,120,000
Johnson said the next step is for the county to receive the three IGAs from the cities.
“Our timeline is the middle of August to get all that done so we can submit to the Board of Elections to call for the election to be in November,” he said. “Municipal elections will also be held in November.”
Johnson added that the SPLOST is a great way to collect revenue from visitors passing through Butts County.
“The great thing about SPLOST is 58% of the sales taxes collected come from the interstate and from people who don’t live here,” said Johnson. “It’s a win-win for everybody, and most importantly, it’s a win-win for our citizens.”
