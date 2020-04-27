The Concerned Clergy of Butts County (CCBC), United Butts Ministerial Alliance, and others expressed their thanks to Operation Lunchbox last week for their support of the spring break feeding program by presenting a donation of $4,500 to the non-profit organization.
On April 6-10, while the Butts County School System took a break from providing students with meals during spring vacation, the CCBC and United Butts Ministerial Alliance
partnered with the Operation Lunchbox, the Smart Kids Program and Midwest Foods Ministries to provide breakfasts and lunches to 407 needy children - a total of 4,070 meals - in 12 locations throughout the county, using vans from 10 local churches.
Operation Lunchbox, a Henry County non-profit, is no stranger to Butts County students. Groceries are provided to students from kindergarten to seniors in high school, giving them food items to ensure they are not left hungry over the weekends. The program focuses on youth health and enhancing education for students in public school systems that are hungry, homeless or both.
A total of 16 different churches, businesses, organizations, citizens, and government officials gave donations to thank Operation Lunchbox, and the check presentation was made last week at the First Baptist Church of Jackson.
