Multitudes of concerned Butts County residents turned out to search by foot and on ATV's Friday afternoon and evening for a lost 8-year-old non-verbal, autistic child. Thankfully, the boy, Kayden Reaves, was found safe on a paintball field near his home on Harkness Road in southwest Butts County at 9:47 p.m. about 6 and a half hours after he went missing.
According to the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the search began after Reaves went missing around 3 p.m. Deputies and police from Butts, Spalding and Henry counties were joined by the Butts and Spalding County fire departments, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), Georgia State Patrol troopers, helicopters, and tracking dogs.
About 7:30 p.m. Sheriff Gary Long sent out a plea on the BCSO Facebook page for more people to perform a grid search. So many people responded that by 9 p.m., Long asked any others planning to join the search to wait until Saturday morning in case the search had to be continued. Luckily, Reaves was found about 45 minutes later.
Long expressed his thanks to everyone who turned out for the search in a Facebook post.
"I have never seen so many people come out to help look for a missing child," he wrote. "I want to personally thank you, the citizens, for the outpouring and willingness to walk through the woods searching for Hayden. We would have never located him that quickly if it were not for you.
"The showing tonight makes me so proud to call Butts County my home and is an absolute blessing and honor to serve as your Sheriff. My office and I are forever indebted to each and every one of you. Thank you again and may God bless you and your family."
