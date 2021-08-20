The Butts County Board of Commissioners recently received the first official numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau on the results of the 2020 Census and learned that Butts County grew to 25,434 people in 2020, compared to 23,655 in the 2010 Census, an increase of 8% when rounded up.
When compared to the six counties that surround us, Butts County came in 3rd highest in percentage of growth, surpassed only by Henry County, which grew 18%, and Newton County, which grew 13%. Other surrounding counties include Jasper County (5%), Lamar County (1%), Monroe County (6%) and Spalding (5%). The seven-county area growth in total was 13%, representing a jump from 450,249 residents to 506,980 total, most of which was driven by Henry and Newton counties.
On a regional basis, Butts County came in 4th highest out of the 10 counties in our region, surpassed by the addition of Rockdale County, which grew 10% in the last decade. Counties coming in with lower growth include the counties of Pike, Spalding, Jasper, Monroe and Lamar, with Jones County actually experiencing a 1% loss in population. Overall, the region experienced an 11% increase, growing from 582,002 people in 2010 to 647,786 people in 2020.
Finally, in looking at the 29 counties which make up the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area, the overall statistical area experienced a 15% growth in population, going from 5,286,728 to 6,089,815 during the last decade. Butts County ranked 22nd in growth when compared with many of the fastest growing counties in Georgia. Forsyth County ranked as the fastest growing county in the Atlanta MSA, at a rate of 43%, while two counties, Heard and Meriwether, lost population.
As metro Atlanta expands, along with the Macon-Bibb metro area, Butts County’s strategic location between these two growing regions means that the county is beginning to experience the surge in growth that has been anticipated for many years now. Butts County’s location along the I-75 corridor, which is a pipeline from the expanded ports in Savannah for the moving of goods and materials across Georgia, is a major catalyst for new growth. Moreover, the addition of new logistics and industrial sites at our interchanges will draw more population to our area in the years to come.
While it is certain that this census captured some of that growth closer to the end of the decade, the 2030 Census will probably capture a solid 10 years of growth and change in our part of the state, including Butts County. The county is already responding to the challenges that this will present by updating our Comprehensive Plan now, as well as working towards a a major update of our Unified Development Ordinance, both of which serve as a guide for planning, zoning and growth management. It is critical that this process is begun early in the growth surge, rather than later, when growth could otherwise become unmanageable.
Butts County will be engaging soon with the community to get input and ideas as the county goes through these processes and more news will be coming in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.