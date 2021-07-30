More than 20 local businesses have signed up to take part in a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 11, sponsored by the Butt County Chamber of Commerce. The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held at the Central Georgia EMC Annex at 1083 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson.
“So far, we have 21 businesses in Butts County that are signed up to participate,” said chamber executive director Lisa Weaver Durden. “There is a good mix of retail, commercial and industrial businesses,” she added. “Everything from restaurants to Central Georgia EMC and American Woodmark. There are big and small businesses coming.”
Durden hopes that anyone looking for a job in Butts County will attend.
“We want to encourage anybody who is seeking employment or interested in a career opportunity with one of our local companies to come and see what our businesses have to offer,” she said. “Students, recent graduates, or people who are unemployed, we want them to come out and visit with the businesses and find out what job offerings there are. There are lots of employment opportunities in this county right now.”
Applicants should bring a resume and a form of identification with them. They should also dress for an interview in case one of the businesses should want to do an on-site interview. Durden said those who may need clothing appropriate for interviews can go to The Salvation Army store at 178 North Benton Street in Jackson for assistance.
“The Salvation Army has offered - through their clothing assistance program - if anybody needs clothing for the job fair or a job interview, they can go to the Jackson store,” Durden said. “See the folks there at the front desk, and they can help them get clothing or shoes or whatever they need for a job interview.”
Durden added that some businesses may do job interviews on site.
“Central Georgia EMC and some of their contractors will be there and they did that recently,” she said, “but I’m sure that a lot of the businesses will be prepared to do that on site.”
Businesses currently signed up for the job fair are Central Georgia EMC, Butts County School System, Southern Readymix, The Brickery, Jones Petroleum, Westbury Center of Jackson, Trucks, Inc., Butts County Sheriff’s Office, The Salvation Army, R&B Metal Structures, Republic Services, Zaxby’s of Jackson, State Farm (Tim Broyles), GleamPro, Peterbilt of Atlanta, United Bank, The Rivers Ranch, Foothills Education Charter High School, American Woodmark, Pilot Company, and TP Inc.
Durden said it is not too late for local businesses, especially those that are chamber members, to sign up for the job fair.
“There is no change for chamber business members to participate,” she said. “Just let us know so that we can reserve a table for you.”
For more information or to reserve a table, contact the Butts County Chamber of Commerce at 770-775-4839.
