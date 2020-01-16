The Butts County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Executive Director position. This position is classified a part-time position with the Executive Director working no more than 20 hours per week in a normal week. Occasional evening and weekend work is required. A brief overview of the position:
Under the general direction of the Board of Directors and with minimal supervision and in a professional manner, manage the operations of the Chamber of Commerce, accurately complete and update administrative functions. The Executive Director responsibilities include accurate recording and billing of Chamber members, communicating with Chamber members, potential members, business owners and their employees, residents, city personnel, media, civic and church organizations. The Executive Director is responsible for upholding the Chamber bylaws, government regulations and policies established by the Board of Directors. Effective communication is essential in promoting and maintaining a positive relationship with everyone.
The full job description can be found on our website at www.buttschamber.com. Resumes are to be submitted on our website no later than midnight on Jan. 26, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.