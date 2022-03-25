Partners for Smart Growth has donated money raised last fall for their annual scholarship program to the Butts County Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the chamber’s scholarship program. The Chamber of Commerce feels that the education of our youth is essential to the measured growth and development of our community and was happy to help with this endeavor.
In 2022, the chamber will be offering five $1,000 scholarships to five different high school students attending either public, private, or home school and who live in Butts County. One scholarship will be awarded to a student attending a trade or technical school.
If you are applying for a scholarship, please notify your school counselor that you are applying. Individuals desiring to apply for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship need to complete an application and submit it along with a copy of your high school transcript to the following address:
Butts County Chamber of Commerce
Attention: Scholarship Application
P.O. Box 147
Jackson, GA 30233
Application forms have been sent to Jackson High School and some local schools, but if you need an application form, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 770-775-4839.
Applications must be postmarked by April 5, and scholarship recipients will be notified by May 1. Scholarships will be presented to recipients at graduation or honors programs, per school requirements.
If you have questions, contact Lisa Durden at 770-775-4839 or email ldurden@buttschamber.com.
