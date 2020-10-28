The Board of Directors of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that after a lengthy search process, Lisa Weaver Durden has been chosen to serve as the new Executive Director of the organization. Durden, a native of Butts County, has been employed with the state of Georgia for more than 30 years and following her planned retirement on January 1, 2021, will assume the role as the Chamber’s chief executive.
The board also announced that Bridget Daniel has been selected to undertake the new position of Associate Executive Director. She will begin her duties in November and will work with Durden to transition the chamber and the associated Butts County Visitor’s Center into the Historic Courthouse. The chamber will serve as an anchor agency within the newly renovated facility, alongside the Development Authority, the Tourism Board, the Historical Society and the Arts Council, all with a focus on business and economic development, tourism, cultural and historical outreach in the community.
Josh Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Directors, remarked, “We are excited about this transition. We strongly believe that both of these individuals will provide our members with the utmost level of representation and expertise that Chamber of Commerce executives should provide. Our future as a Chamber of Commerce is very bright. I would also like to thank Ann-Marie Pope, for her outstanding performance in the role of Interim Executive Director during our search process.”
Durden, a graduate of Georgia College and State University, brings extensive experience and education to the position, holding both a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and legal assistance studies, as well as a master’s degree in public administration. In her career with the state of Georgia, she has served a number of agencies including the University of Georgia, the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Administrative Office of the Courts, the office of the Secretary of State, and currently, the office of Governor Brian P. Kemp, from which she will retire in January.
She is a graduate of Leadership Butts County and has served as a Chamber Ambassador with the Chamber of Commerce. She has also served the youth of Butts County in the past, coaching basketball, soccer and t-ball with the Butts County Leisure Services Department. Her service outside of the community includes sitting as a member of the Southern States Energy Board. She is a lifelong member of the Towaliga Baptist Church and after having worked in both Macon and Atlanta for the past 16 years, she is looking forward to serving the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and embracing new challenges.
Daniel is a native of Rex and moved to Butts County in 1981, graduating from Jackson High School in 1996. Her background includes multi-family property management, sales, and marketing, most recently working in marketing and public relations for Hutchinson-Traylor Insurance and their various locations in the region. She has also served on many boards which include professional associations, chambers of commerce, United Way, Rotary Club, Leadership Butts County, FERST Readers and Georgia Forward Young Game Changers. She is an actively involved member of Abundant Life Church, serving in the Ladies Ministry and working with the youth. She and her husband Alan have six children ranging from 11 to 21 years of age.
Founded in 1957, the Chamber of Commerce is the preeminent business and professional organization in Butts County, providing timely, value-driven membership services to a wide and diverse array of local businesses, industrial, and economic development entities, all while engaging with the public to promote our community and its opportunities on a local, state and national level.
