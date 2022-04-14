The Butts County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Nonpartisan Candidates for Butts County Board of Education. The forum will be held on Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Georgia EMC Annex Building, 1083 South Mulberry Street in Jackson.
This is your opportunity to hear from the candidates running for Butts County Board of Education this year. They are:
• District 1 - Incumbent Bobby Craven faces a challenge from Brandy Greene Phillips for his seat.
• District 2 - Laura Weaver English and DeGee Johnson Roberts. Incumbent Mamie Ruth Crawford is not running for re-election.
• District 5 - Incumbent Millard Daniel faces a challenge from Danny C. Smith for his post.
This is a nonpartisan election that will be decided on in the May 24 Primary Election. This event is open to the public and you are encouraged to attend. The Butts County Chamber of Commerce does not endorse any political candidate.
