The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Roots Outdoors, located on the square in Jackson, on May 13. Roots Outdoors, which opened earlier this year, is a hunting, fishing, and outdoors store. They carry a full line of archery bows and have a full time archery technician on staff. They also offer fly fishing products as well as coolers, outdoor games and apparel. They are located at 38 Oak Street in Jackson. Left to right on the front row are Chamber Associate Director Bridget Daniel, Shannon McRae, Jeremy McRae and Clay Fitzgerald (cutting ribbon), all from Roots Outdoors, and Chamber Executive Director Lisa Durden. Behind them are Chamber members and ambassadors.
featured
Butts County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for Roots Outdoors
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featured
- From Staff Reports
-
- 0
featured
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
South Carolina sheriff's office releases jail footage showing the in-custody death of a mentally ill Black man
- By Dakin Andone and Alta Spells, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Florida deputy had just finished singing to God moments before hearing elderly woman lost in woods shouting for help
- Ricky Alan Rabbit Mangham
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Two Arizona wildfires prompt evacuations and scorch more than 6,000 acres
- Husband of missing Colorado mother charged with her murder
- Dive into dairy with Cheesy Chicken Tortellini Bake for dinner
- Victim of shooting in Ingles parking lot identified; step-son charged with murder
- Georgia to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits
- Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival receives rave reviews from visitors and artists
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Beautiful views from this home in Tussahaw Creek area of Jackson Lake
- ON THE MARKET: Rockdale County "barndominium" features barn living on 53+ acres of land
- PHOTOS: Georgia Princesses get Muddy for Run and Fun
- Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Macon, according to Tripadvisor
- Highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree
- PHOTOS: Butts County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting
- Recipes from South Carolina
- Recipes from Alabama
- Most popular dog breeds that don't shed
- PHOTOS: Flovilla 5K raises donations for Chris Head
Latest News
- Partners for Smart Growth present scholarships to five Jackson High seniors
- Butts County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for Roots Outdoors
- Fleur de Lolly: A tasty new type of burger to try this grilling season
- U12 Girls Soccer Team recognized by Butts County Board of Commissioners
- The Washington Post's 'Toy Weapons' vs. Cops
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you think the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, should be increased?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.