On Tuesday, Dec. 21, a ribbon-cutting was held in the city of Flovilla dedicating a new mural. Local artists Chase and Chanse Taylor - seen cutting the ribbon in the photo - created the beautiful artwork. Also pictured are Flovilla Mayor Beth Burns, Chamber Executive Director Lisa Durden, and representatives from the Flovilla community.
Butts County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for new mural in Flovilla
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
